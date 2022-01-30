Organization aims to educate and register voters, especially Latino communities in Austin

In an effort to get more people to turn out in the local election, volunteers held a voter registration event on Sunday in a southeast Austin neighborhood.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas deadline to register to vote in the March primaries is Monday, Jan. 31. Voters will decide their party's candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among other positions.

In an effort to get more people to turn out in this local election, volunteers held a voter registration event on Sunday in a southeast Austin neighborhood.

Susana Carranza has been helping people exercise their right to vote since 2014. She's one of the founders of Habla y Vota Action Fund, a Latino-led organization and a Texas Volunteer Deputy Registrar.

"To get more Latinos register educated, excited about voting and even like running and winning because representation is important and participation is important," Carranza said.

Carranza came from South America and became a U.S. citizen, so she wants to help others like herself.

"There are a few types of voters who we celebrate even more, citizenship is one of them," Carranza said.

Closer to elections, she hosts at least one of these voter registration events every week.

For Mauricio Linares, registering to vote as soon as he became eligible was a top priority.

"I'm a U.S. citizen since Friday, so decided to register today," Linares said. "It's you're right and you can't complain if you don't vote."

Linares found out about the event thanks to his neighbor, Jess Worthington. She coordinated to have a registration in her southeast Austin neighborhood.

"A lot of the people that we talked to, they wanted to register to vote, but they weren't quite sure where or how to go about it," Worthington said.

For Worthington, it's important to not only participate in national elections, but in your local ones too. Worthington said those directly impact her and her neighbors.

"Valentines day is first day of early voting," Carranza said to people as they registered to vote. "Make a date with democracy."

Carranza told KVUE spending a weekend volunteering is worth it to let people know their vote matters.

"Maximize my chance of helping as many people as I can," Carranza said.

The goal is to get everyone who is eligible to register to vote, but Habla y Vota really works to also reach the Latino communities who aren't showing up to the polls as much.

According to the organization, about 220,000 Latinos in Travis County are eligible to vote, but only about half of them are registered voters. Of those who are registered, approximately 78,000 Latinos voted in the last two general elections in Travis County.

