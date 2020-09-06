Austin police searching for missing 46-year-old man

APD said Salazar was last seen leaving his home in an electronic wheelchair and has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's help finding a 46-year-old man last who went missing Monday.

APD said Gabriel Salazar was last seen leaving his home in the 1000 block of Bird Creek Drive at 5 p.m. Monday, June 8. APD said Salazar was in an electronic wheelchair and has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare.

Salazar is described as a 5-foot-8-inch Asian male, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

APD shared two photos of Salazar.

This is a photo of Salazar in 2002:

Here is the latest photo from 2018:

Anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.