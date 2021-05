AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to the 300 block of West Cesar Chavez to initial reports from bystanders seeing a "body in the water."

At approximately 2:44 p.m. Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that the rescue call was cancelled and the incident was downgraded to a "water recovery." ATCEMS said the incident was being turned over to the Austin Police Department.