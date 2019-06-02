AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin student is seriously injured after he was struck by a truck while waiting at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

Police said as they were working a motorcycle crash, they received a report of a crash nearby involving a pedestrian in the 900 block of West Oltorf.

The truck driver was reportedly pulling out of a convenience store when he went into a "tailspin" and lost control, causing him to hit the student. The driver has been cited for failing to control speed.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, police said the 18-year-old student suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident. He is a Travis Early College High School student.

Officials said that speed and weather conditions were contributing factors to the accident.

