AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said a man has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in South Austin Wednesday morning on Oltorf and Sixth Street.

According to police, a car went into a slide causing the motorcycle to strike the side of the car, killing the rider of the motorcycle.

Police stated both weather and speed are being considered contributing factors in the accident.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said nobody else was injured in the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.