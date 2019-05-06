AUSTIN, Texas —

Yelp released their 'Top 20 Most Inclusive Cities' in honor of pride month and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

The company organized the list to make it easier for Yelp users to recognize LGBTQ+ community friendly businesses.

Cities were ranked based on the Yelp's use of the business attribute feature on its app. The feature lets people identify businesses that offer gender-neutral restrooms and 'Open to All' attributes. Open to All refers to businesses who are open to everyone, "regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, religion or disability."

Based on the data, Texas has about 20,000 businesses that have gender-neutral restrooms or are ‘Open to All’.

Yelp’s ‘Top 20 Most Inclusive Cities’ include:

San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA Portland, OR Seattle, WA Austin, TX Washington, DC Phoenix, AZ Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV New York, NY Tucson, AZ Miami, FL Honolulu, HI Boston, MA Chicago, IL Salt Lake City, UT Charleston, SC Providence, RI Baltimore, MD Tampa, FL

Yelp is giving away free window decals to business owners who want to represent "LGBTQ+ Owned Business" on their storefront. Those who want to receive a storefront decal must fill out a form by June 21.

You can check out the decal here.

