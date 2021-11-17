x
Austin police seeking missing man last spoken to in October

Zachary Manuel Velasquez was last seen at his apartment on North FM 620 on Oct. 12.
Credit: Austin Police Department
Zachary Manuel Velasquez, 30

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man last seen at his northwest Austin apartment in October.

Zachary Manuel Velasquez, 30, was reported missing on Nov. 14 around 1:14 p.m. He was last seen on Oct. 12 at his apartment, located in the 8600 block of N. FM 620 around 6:50 p.m. The last time he spoke with someone known to him was on Oct. 16.

He is described as follows:

  • White man
  • 5 feet, 4 inches tall
  • 150 lbs.
  • Short black hair and short black goatee
  • Brown eyes

If you have any information, call 911 right away.

