Watch the trailer for Netflix's new Austin-based reality show 'Roaring Twenties'

AUSTIN, Texas — The trailer for Netflix’s Austin-based reality show “Roaring Twenties” is here!

The show features eight 20-somethings looking to find love and success in Austin.

Like MTV’s “The Real World,” the strangers become roommates and “learn to navigate the ‘new normal’ of America today.”

Filmed in the fall of 2021, “Roaring Twenties” premieres on Dec. 10.

Cast members include Houstonian Abbey, 25-year-old IT tech Raquel, insurance salesman Bruce, Miami native Natalie, model Kamari, residence coordinator Keano, fashion designer Isha and aspiring comedian Michael.

These 20-somethings living in the ‘20s will step out of their comfort zone to find success in the modern pandemic landscape, according to the trailer.

Casting took place in the summer through Netflix’s new website, NetflixReality.com, which it's calling the "largest reality casting call ever." Through the website, people can apply for their favorite type of Netflix reality shows, from cooking to dating to social experiments.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the U.S., Canada, the U.K. or Ireland. To register, you can submit a one-minute audition video showing off your "real self."

The Austin Business Journal reported Netflix leased about 20,000 square feet in East Austin. ABJ said Netflix would be filming in the city and would use its space at 2008 Alexander Ave. for production. It isn't clear if "Roaring Twenties" is the show Netflix leased the property for.

This wasn’t the first time Netflix shot a reality show in Austin. The upcoming sixth season of the hugely popular show "Queer Eye" will be set here.