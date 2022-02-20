Police arrest man after South Austin SWAT callout

The APD said the SWAT team responded to the 300 block of Craigmont Drive just before 8:30 p.m. APD officials told KVUE the first call came in around 6:05 p.m., where a private security officer was serving a warrant. The APD said that the 911 caller advised them a subject with felony warrants for his arrest was inside a house in that block and had not come out. The suspect was wanted for warrants out of Hays and Bastrop counties, APD officials said.