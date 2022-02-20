x
Police arrest man after South Austin SWAT callout

The suspect was wanted for warrants out of Hays and Bastrop counties, APD officials said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a man Sunday night after its SWAT team was called out to South Austin. 

The APD said the SWAT team responded to the 300 block of Craigmont Drive just before 8:30 p.m. APD officials told KVUE the first call came in around 6:05 p.m., where a private security officer was serving a warrant. The APD said that the 911 caller advised them a subject with felony warrants for his arrest was inside a house in that block and had not come out. The suspect was wanted for warrants out of Hays and Bastrop counties, APD officials said.

The SWAT team was later called in to remove the subject from the house. In a press briefing just before 10 p.m., APD officials said the suspect had been taken into custody and no one was injured during the incident. The APD said people in nearby homes were evacuated while the SWAT callout occurred. 

