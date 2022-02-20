Driftwood Salt Lick BBQ operating out of one building after kitchen fire

The barbecue restaurant said the fire is under control and no one was hurt.

DRIFTWOOD, Texas — Driftwood barbecue restaurant Salt Lick BBQ said wait times on Sunday may be longer than usual after a kitchen fire in one of its buildings.

The fire is under control, and no one was injured, Salt Lick BBQ said.

“In case you missed it, we are still open in Driftwood despite a small kitchen fire earlier today,” the restaurant said on Twitter. “Wait times may be a bit longer since we’re currently only open in one of our buildings. Thank you for your patience!”

No other information is available at this time.

