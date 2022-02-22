Austin police looking for missing endangered person

The APD said Bradley Lemming was last seen Tuesday on N. Lamar Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing endangered adult.

Bradley Lemming, 40, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday on 7800 N. Lamar Blvd.

Police said Lemming is diagnosed with cognitive impairment, requires daily medication for significant medical issues and has limited verbal capabilities.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, dark sport coat, light-blue shirt, dark pants and brown boots.

If you see Lemming, call 911 immediately.