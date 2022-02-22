x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Austin police looking for missing endangered person

The APD said Bradley Lemming was last seen Tuesday on N. Lamar Boulevard.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing endangered adult.

Bradley Lemming, 40, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday on 7800 N. Lamar Blvd.

Police said Lemming is diagnosed with cognitive impairment, requires daily medication for significant medical issues and has limited verbal capabilities.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, dark sport coat, light-blue shirt, dark pants and brown boots.

If you see Lemming, call 911 immediately.  

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Body found amid scheduled cleanup of homeless encampment site

Former mayor, state Sen. Kirk Watson announces he's running for Austin mayor

Circuit company set to open manufacturing facility in Georgetown

In Other News

Family pleads for release of death row inmate