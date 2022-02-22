Circuit company set to open manufacturing facility in Georgetown

The 295,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in June 2022 with plans to employ 800 employees in five years.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — CelLink Corporation and Titan Development are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new CelLink building at Titan's Gateway35 Commerce Center in Georgetown.

The 294,000-square-foot building at the industrial park at Interstate 35 and State Highway 130 is expected to be completed in June 2022, according to a press release. CelLink plans to hire a minimum of 800 employees in five years and up to 2,000 employees in 10 years, which would make the company Georgetown's largest private employer.

Economic development agreements for the facility will be considered by the Williamson County Commissioners Court and the Georgetown City Council at their respective meetings on Feb. 22. Officials with CelLink and Titan, as well as city and county officials, will attend the event.

As part of the agreement, City officials will consider a job creation grant that requires CelLink to employ a minimum of 800 positions by its fifth year of operation, with at least 175 of the positions receiving an average salary greater than $75,000.

CelLink will use the facility to produce flexible circuits used in electric vehicles and battery storage units. It was founded in 2011 to develop large, high-conductance flexible circuits for the solar, LED and battery industries, according to its website. Since its founding, CeLink has reportedly focused on developing products that "provide a more sustainable future."

According to City documents, CeLink will lease the facility from Titan Development with an estimated combined capital investment of $130,000,000 over five years.

