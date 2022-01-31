Austin police looking for missing Cedar Park man

A CLEAR Alert was issued for 32-year-old Andrew Baughman just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 31.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Austin Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is looking for a man from Cedar Park. Andrew Baughman, 32, is believed to be in danger.

Baughman's family reported him missing at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Victoria Drive in Cedar Park. He was last seen in a silver 2007 Honda Accord with the Texas license plate NKX7240.

He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon T-shirt and gray sneakers.

If you see Baughman, call 911 immediately.