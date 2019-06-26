AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 21-year-old woman who has medical issues.

Police said Ashlynn Darr was last seen on Monday at her home in the 12500 block of Turtle Rock Road at about 4 p.m. She left her residence on foot, according to police.

Darr has medical conditions that could compromise her long-term welfare, according to police.

APD

Police described Darr as a black woman who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 177 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink yoga pants and a black-and-white crop top. Police added she was carrying a turquoise tote and duffel bag.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

