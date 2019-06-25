Prosecutors showed jurors photos on Tuesday of Sherin Mathews' tiny body dumped in a culvert near her family's Richardson home.

Several jurors were visibly upset seeing the photos during the second day of the sentencing trial for 39-year-old Wesley Mathews.

A capital murder trial for Wesley Mathews was scheduled to begin Monday, but Mathews instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child by omission in the death of his 3-year-old daughter, Sherin.

A jury of four women and eight men will decided Mathews' fate. He faces up to life in prison.

The father reported Sherin missing after he put her outside Oct. 7, 2017, because she wouldn't drink her milk. Her badly decomposed body was found 15 days later in a culvert.

"I know I wanted do something honorable, do something nice," Mathews told police of wrapping his daughter's body in a garbage bag before stowing her in the cargo area of his car.

Jurors watched recorded videos of the father describing trying to make Sherin drink milk in the hours before she died.

Wesley Mathews described leaving Sherin alone while he took his wife and biological daughter to dinner. He told investigators they had not left the girl alone before.

Once the family was home, Mathews put the girl in the garage so she would drink her milk.

He said he also threatened to put the girl outside with coyotes "to build the fear factor in her."

Sherin took a large gulp of milk and then started choking, Wesley Mathews told investigators during the recorded interview.

Then the child went silent and the father felt her body go cold and stiff.

That's when he wrapped her in a bag and dumped her body blocks from the family home.

Surveillance video outside a house shows Mathews' vehicle leave his home at 4:19 a.m. and return 4:53 a.m.

Mathews told police he believed his daughter was alive but missing.

"Is Sherin alive?" an investigator asks in one of the videos jurors watched.

"Yes. Let's look for her," Mathews responds.

"She's not in the trees," the investigator says.

"We're not looking good enough... She's alive, sir. She's alive," Mathews said.

The couple adopted Sherin in the summer of 2016. Prior to her adoption, Sherin was abandoned by her biological parents in Gaya, India, and taken to a local orphanage in Nalanda.

"We get a girl with genetic conditions," Mathews told police. "We were upset. The agency was blindsided too."

Sherin was undernourished and had food aversions.