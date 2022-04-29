Austin police department investigating suspicious deaths in West Austin

This marks the third suspicious death incident in Austin in just over a day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hours after announcing the arrest of a suspect linked to two suspicious deaths on Thursday, the Austin Police Department is now investigating a third incident on Friday.

Police are on scene on the 1600 block of Forest Trail Drive in West Austin.

Police said the check-welfare call came in around 1:40 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they made entry into the home and located two adults with trauma to their bodies. Both were declared deceased.

Officials said crisis counselors are on scene to assist family and witnesses. They said it is also too early to know a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.