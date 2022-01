The APD said it was responding to the call near the 14000 block of The Lakes Boulevard, just off of Interstate 35 in Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said it was responding to a SWAT call in Pflugerville on Friday evening.

The APD said it was responding to the call near the 14000 block of The Lakes Boulevard, just off of Interstate 35 in Pflugerville around 7:30 p.m.

No other information regarding the situation has been released at this time. The department said it will hold a media briefing on the incident at 9 p.m.

SWAT call out near the 14000 block of The Lakes blvd. PI06 en route and will update with more information and media briefing time as soon as possible. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 15, 2022