Austin NAACP office targeted by vandals in Sunday morning break-in

Austin NAACP President Nelson Linder confirmed the office is in contact with authorities, who are investigating the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after the Austin NAACP office was targeted by vandals early Sunday morning.

Austin NAACP President Nelson Linder told KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski office equipment and other supplies were stolen in the break-in, including three computers and personal items.

Linder said as of around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, APD has not been in contact with him or come by to review the scene. Linder lamented the response time from police but said the office was "self-sufficient."

He also told KVUE he believes the act was intentional and was committed out of anger.

A Good Samaritan called 911 on Saturday night after walking past the area, according to Linder, who didn't get a call until Sunday morning from the property manager.

NEW: The Austin NAACP office was targeted by vandals early Sunday, president Nelson Linder says, with office equipment and other supplies stolen. Linder says authorities are investigating. pic.twitter.com/l61XaGHxdT — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 23, 2023

A brick found on the ground after the break-in is evidence, Linder said.

KVUE reached out to APD who said officers could not get a hold of business owners on Sunday morning but are investigating. Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Last year, the organization moved from its longtime location on East 12th Street to its current location on East 11th Street after its former office building was damaged in the February 2021 winter storm.

The scene left behind after someone vandalized Austin’s NAACP office. Nelson Linder - who is the president - says Austin Police hasn’t been in contact w him despite a case being open. He believes this was done out of anger & is frustrated over the lack of response. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/c7DTugIWsS — Kelsey Sanchez (@KelsSanchez) July 23, 2023

No other information is available at this time.