x
Austin police looking for missing 83-year-old woman

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is asking for the community's help locating an 83-year-old woman.

Police said that Olga Caranza was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, near 4409 Gaines Ranch Loop. Caranza requires medication daily and has a medical condition that impairs her memory.

She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and 140 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and checkered pants. She was carrying a white and blue knit-style purse.

If you see Caranza, call 911 immediately. 

