Holidays

LIST: 2022 Easter egg hunts in the Austin area

Here is a rundown of some of the egg hunts and other Easter activities in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Easter Sunday is a couple of days away, but the Easter Bunny has so much work to do in Central Texas, the egg hunts are already getting started!

Easter party at Indigo Play

  • Where: 13530 Research Blvd., Suite 102 in Austin
  • When: Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Annual Easter Egg Dye-O-Rama at the Neill-Cochran House Museum

  • Where: 2310 San Gabriel Street in Austin
  • When: Friday, noon to 4 p.m.

Suds Monkey Easter Egg Hunt

  • Where: Suds Monkey Brewing Co., located at 12024 US 290 in Austin
  • When: Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hutto Hop-up Pop-up

  • Where: Downtown Hutto
  • When: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Berries & Bunnies Festival at Barton Hill Farms

  • Where: 1115 FM 969 in Bastrop
  • When: Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bunny photos and egg hunts at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm

  • Where: 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown
  • When: Friday through Sunday, every half hour from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Wolf Ranch Farmer's Market Easter egg hunt

  • Where: 1015 W. University Ave. in Georgetown
  • When: Hunts will be held Saturday at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Easter egg hunt at Film Alley Bastrop

  • Where: 1600 Chestnut Street in Bastrop
  • When: Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

16th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Huston-Tillotson University

  • Where: 900 Chicon Street in Austin
  • When: Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

8th Annual Egg Hunt & Duck Derby at Healing with Horses Ranch

  • Where: 10014 Farm to Market Road 973 in Manor
  • When: Saturday, 10 a.m until 11 a.m.

Easter Egg Roll at William Chris Vineyards

  • Where: 10352 US 290 in Hye
  • When: Saturday, 10 a.m. until noon

Egg hunts at Pinballz Arcades

  • Where: All Pinballz Arcades locations:
    • 8940 Research Blvd. in Austin
    • 12729 Research Blvd. in Austin
    • 15201 South Interstate 35 in Buda
  • When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children's Easter Scramble at Pioneer Farms

  • Where: 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive in Austin
  • When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Easter Brunch at Summer House at Hotel Magdalena

  • Where: 1101 Music Lane in Austin
  • When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt Bike Ride benefiting the Hill Country Ride for AIDS

  • Where: 7101 Woodrow Ave. in Austin
  • When: Start window is Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

St. Elmo Easter Egg Hunt

  • Where: St. Elmo Brewing Company, located at 440 E. St. Elmo Road in Austin
  • When: Sunday starting at noon

Easter egg hunt at Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar and Kitchen

  • Where: 18625 FM 1431 in Jonestown
  • When: Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

Cedar Park Eggstravaganza

  • Where: Elizabeth Millburn Park at 1901 Sun Chase Blvd.
  • When: Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

