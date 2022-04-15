LIST: 2022 Easter egg hunts in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Easter Sunday is a couple of days away, but the Easter Bunny has so much work to do in Central Texas, the egg hunts are already getting started!
Here is a rundown of some of the egg hunts and other Easter activities in the Austin area this weekend.
Easter party at Indigo Play
- Where: 13530 Research Blvd., Suite 102 in Austin
- When: Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Annual Easter Egg Dye-O-Rama at the Neill-Cochran House Museum
- Where: 2310 San Gabriel Street in Austin
- When: Friday, noon to 4 p.m.
- Where: Suds Monkey Brewing Co., located at 12024 US 290 in Austin
- When: Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Hutto
- When: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Berries & Bunnies Festival at Barton Hill Farms
- Where: 1115 FM 969 in Bastrop
- When: Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bunny photos and egg hunts at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm
- Where: 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown
- When: Friday through Sunday, every half hour from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 1015 W. University Ave. in Georgetown
- When: Hunts will be held Saturday at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Easter egg hunt at Film Alley Bastrop
- Where: 1600 Chestnut Street in Bastrop
- When: Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
16th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Huston-Tillotson University
- Where: 900 Chicon Street in Austin
- When: Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
8th Annual Egg Hunt & Duck Derby at Healing with Horses Ranch
- Where: 10014 Farm to Market Road 973 in Manor
- When: Saturday, 10 a.m until 11 a.m.
Easter Egg Roll at William Chris Vineyards
- Where: 10352 US 290 in Hye
- When: Saturday, 10 a.m. until noon
Egg hunts at Pinballz Arcades
- Where: All Pinballz Arcades locations:
- 8940 Research Blvd. in Austin
- 12729 Research Blvd. in Austin
- 15201 South Interstate 35 in Buda
- When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Children's Easter Scramble at Pioneer Farms
- Where: 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive in Austin
- When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Easter Brunch at Summer House at Hotel Magdalena
- Where: 1101 Music Lane in Austin
- When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt Bike Ride benefiting the Hill Country Ride for AIDS
- Where: 7101 Woodrow Ave. in Austin
- When: Start window is Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Where: St. Elmo Brewing Company, located at 440 E. St. Elmo Road in Austin
- When: Sunday starting at noon
Easter egg hunt at Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar and Kitchen
- Where: 18625 FM 1431 in Jonestown
- When: Sunday starting at 2 p.m.
- Where: Elizabeth Millburn Park at 1901 Sun Chase Blvd.
- When: Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
