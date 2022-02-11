Austin leaders discuss plans to address city's homeless population

Two groups are giving updates on their plans to address Austin's homeless population.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two groups will give updates Wednesday on their progress to address homelessness in Austin.

The Austin Public Health (APH) Department Homeless Strategy Division is hosting virtual meetings and is giving residents a chance to ask their questions regarding their progress on the strategy implemented across the city.

The meetings will take place from Nov. 2-3, in addition to a webinar for invited service providers on Nov. 4. These meetings provide the organization a chance to share the progress of the city's work, and also hear from those invested in making a difference.

Ahead of the meeting on Nov. 2 will be a news conference at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the FindingHomeATX coalition fundraiser. The fundraiser is made up of community leaders and businesses who are working toward raising $515 million dollars to house thousands of people.

The division will discuss a variety of topics including:

Affordable housing development

The APH Social Service award winners

Cold weather shelters for the upcoming winter months

Encampment management and an initiative to help

Shelter system planning

The selected organizations receiving awards from the Innovation Office Homeless Services Capacity Building Initiative.

At the end of each session, there will be an option for attendees to ask questions and discuss other topics than the ones on their docket.

Those interested in attending the virtual meetings can register here for Nov. 2 and here for Nov. 3 and will be from 6:30-8 p.m.