Study: Austin excluded as one of the best cities for soccer

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC fans, look away: Austin was excluded from a new study as one of the best cities to be a soccer fan in the U.S.

A new study by WalletHub has found that Austin is in fact not the home for some of the best fans for soccer. Instead, Houston and Dallas made the list as 15th and 19th, respectively.

The study compares upwards of 300 cities across the U.S. with a minimum of one college or professional soccer team across five decisions and upwards of 52 metrics. Some of those metrics include minimum season-ticket prices for home games, accessibility at the stadium for all fans, and the number of championship wins the team garners.

Within the study, there are different measurements but Austin manages to eclipse the list on each ranking. The main ranking, the "Best Soccer Cities in the U.S.," labeled Austin at No. 24 and the rankings only get worse from there.

Austin's beloved MLS team, Austin FC, was labeled as one of the "worst-performing MLS teams" in the U.S. Austin FC has Austin ranked at No. 19, even though the team propelled themselves in a historic move to the MLS Western Conference Final in Los Angeles against LAFC.

Furthermore, Austin has one of the highest minimum season-ticket prices for MLS games, putting the city at No. 20. The most offensive ranking toward Austin FC fans would have to be how engaged MLS fans are - Austin is apparently one of the least engaged cities for all MLS fans, with a ranking of 22 out of 23.

This study comes right after a historic season for Austin FC, where the team was ranked as No. 2 in the MLS in its second year of existence. This was a 10 position jump from where they were last year, at No. 12.

Although Austin FC lost to LAFC in the Western Conference Final 3-0, Austin FC fans continued to support them without missing a beat, from selling out Q2 stadium for the playoffs - 36 nights in a row- to flying into Austin and waiting outside the stadium for nine hours before the match began.