Austin Energy offering rebates and incentives to assist small businesses, nonprofits and religious buildings

AUSTIN, Texas — A number of customers could be seeing some fiduciary benefits coming from Austin Energy soon, as the utility company will be giving discounts on improvements and additional rebates to small businesses, nonprofits and religious centers during the summer.

Some of the incentives Austin Energy is providing include upgrading appliances and equipment, installing energy-efficient lighting and smart thermostats, replacing insulation and windows and more.

Small businesses that meet the qualification threshold will receive a 30% rebate bonus over Austin Energy’s standard commercial rebates, which the company says will help lower the upfront cost of improvements that can help save on utility bills and maintenance costs in the future.

To qualify for the 30% small business incentive bonus, an Austin Energy commercial customer must be:

a Texas-owned or franchised small business that pays the Austin Energy Secondary Voltage Rate 1 or Rate 2 on your utility bill

a 501(c) tax-exempt nonprofit that pays the Austin Energy Secondary Voltage Rate 1 or Rate 2 on their utility bill

a house of worship (regardless of your size or usual payment rate).

Among the more popular incentives the utility company provides include HVAC tune-ups and high-efficiency lighting upgrades.

For more information on the discounts and rebates offered, and to see if you are eligible to receive them, click here.