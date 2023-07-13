Austin Energy: Copper thieves cut cables and removed fuses, impacting service

The utility provider said thieves will try to pry open transformers and other equipment serving as a power source and cut wires to steal copper conduit.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said Thursday that it is dealing with copper theft that is impacting its services.

According to Austin Energy, copper theft is on the rise, with more than 20 major thefts from customer-owned energy service equipment in the first six months of this year. The utility company said that it "appears that the perpetrators have some knowledge of how to de-energize or isolate portions of electrical equipment before removing the copper."

Austin Energy said the thieves will pry open transformers and other equipment serving as the main power source to a building and cut wires to steal copper conduit. In several instances, some of the lines have still been energized, which Austin Energy said causes great danger to its staff and the public.

"Austin Energy personnel report finding fuses removed, cables cut and still-energized cable at various locations. In some instances, safety measures have been damaged or stolen, creating additional hazards," the utility company said in a press release. "Thefts occurred at movie theatres, gyms, grocery stores and vacant commercial buildings, potentially costing commercial customers tens of thousands of dollars to repair."

Austin Energy said it is proactively responding to meter outages at large commercial buildings, especially ones that are unoccupied, because that may indicate a theft is in progress.

The utility provider said these copper thefts impact customers because they drain critical equipment and staff resources, "delaying energizing of new buildings and replacement of critical equipment that is already hard to find due to national supply chain issues."

"Instead of energizing commercial customers, we’re responding to damaged equipment and that pushes back critical services for our customers," said Elton Richards, Austin Energy vice president for electrical system field operations. "The Austin Police Department is aware of the rise in copper theft incidents, so if you see something, say something by reporting it."

If you see anything suspicious around electrical equipment, call 311. If you see what you believe to be a theft in progress, do not approach the person and instead call 911 immediately.