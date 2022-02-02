Austin Energy clears tree limbs to minimize power outages

Crews have been working since last week to clear tree limbs from power lines in an effort to avoid widespread outages.

AUSTIN, Texas — One-third of all regular power outages happen when tree branches fall on power lines, according to Austin Energy.

During severe weather, that percentage goes up even more.

On Wednesday, Austin Energy crews set out to get in front of those potential problems in areas with high levels of vegetation.

One of those spots was on Brentwood Street in North Austin, where workers were hoping to prevent ice build-up on branches that would then lead to them crushing power lines.

Austin Energy said this work happens throughout the year, but crews really doubled down early last week in preparation for Thursday's winter weather.

While they don't expect widespread outages like the February freeze from a year ago, some localized outages are possible.

"We started ramping up, started making schedules, started making sure that we were staffed, making sure that we had people scheduled in shifts so that if it does become a more prolonged issue, we'll have people to switch out," said Jennifer Herber, a spokesperson for Austin Energy.

Herber also said that after last year's winter storm, Austin Energy doubled its number of forestry crews to help with this work, which have cleared hundreds of areas since.

"Ice really weighs down tree limbs," she said. "I know last year here at my house, the trees that are nowhere near my roof were so weighed down with ice that they were scraping the top of my roof … We just try to clear those as best we can."

She said she's confident these changes, along with better communication with customers and winterization of plants, are going to make this severe weather more manageable than last year.

Herber stressed steps customers can take as well, such as reporting downed power lines and keeping home thermostats at 68 degrees or lower to save energy.

