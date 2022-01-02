LIST: Hutto becomes first school district to announce winter weather closures

KVUE will continue to update this list as closures and delays are announced.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Arctic front is bringing massive changes for the second half of the week, starting with widespread rain and even a few storms through Wednesday afternoon and evening. By Wednesday night, the front passes through and much colder air quickly surges into Central Texas.

As a result, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect on Feb. 3 from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Hays, Llano, Travis and Williamson counties. As temperatures plummet, precipitation could switch over to sleet and freezing rain overnight into Thursday morning, especially across the Hill Country. It remains to be seen how far southeast any impacts from icing will be felt.

KVUE will continue to update this article as local school districts announce delays are closures due to inclement weather:

Hutto ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3, due to winter weather advisories that may result in ice on the roadways, making travel unsafe.

