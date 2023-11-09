Austin EMS union votes to approve new labor contract; City Council to take final vote on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Emergency Medical Services Association (AEMSA) voted to approve a new labor agreement with the City on Monday.
The two sides originally agreed to a tentative agreement in late August. The union said their goal was to provide medics in Austin with higher pay and to address the issues with recruitment and retention. Union president Selena Xie told KVUE in August that EMS had been seeing high call volumes with an already short staff, with hopes that the new deal will help alleviate some of those problems.
The agreement includes a 4% raise for all current employees and a base rate of over $24 for entry-level medics. To help with retention, the most tenured employees will see upwards of 14.5% in raises in Year 1.
The Austin City Council is set to vote on the agreement on Thursday.