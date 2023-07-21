Still facing staffing shortages, ATCEMS sees record breaking number of heat-related illness calls for June, July

With records already being broken, officials believe concern is warranted with the heat of August imminent.

AUSTIN, Texas — Record breaking heat is almost always accompanied by new records for the most heat-related illnesses.

The months of June and July have set back to back records for the amount of heat-related calls Austin EMS workers have taken.

There's no indication that temperatures will dip below 100 degrees any time soon, with heat indices consistently topping 110 degrees on some days. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Services Department (ATCEMS) said these calls are at an all time high.

"We ended June with 234 heat-related calls. You compare that to June of last year, which was 159," said Captain Christa Stedman with ATCEMS.

On July 19 alone, ATCEMS reported 176 heat-related calls. By Friday, July 21, that number already jumped to around 202.

ATCEMS Captain Christa Stedman said they're also focused on taking care of the medics themselves.

Right now, ATCEMS has a 23% employee vacancy rate, according to the Austin-EMS Association.

"We're really making great strides, but that doesn't change that there's been an increase in call volume. So our medics are working harder, they're running more calls," Capt. Stedman said.

Selena Xie, the president of the EMS union, said it's been a priority of theirs to make sure medics are checking in with themselves.

"Not only do we have fewer ambulances on the street, they're also working harder because of the higher call volume. So it's been a very tough summer," said Xie. "We've certainly had providers that have had difficulties in this heat and working for as long as they have and so I just really want them to be taking care of themselves first."

For medics and Texans alike, there are signs to look out for.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

fainting

excessive sweating

nausea

muscle cramps

Heat stroke, however, can be much more dangerous. It can come comes with no sweating and potentially a loss in consciousness.

"It truly is a time sensitive, life threatening medical emergency. You know, if heat stroke isn't reversed quickly, it results in permanent damage to the brain or other organs and eventually death. You need to move to a cooler place. Start rehydrating if you're vomiting. Don't try to chug a bottle of Gatorade or anything, just small sips of water, and just cool yourself down as best you can so that you don't progress into heat stroke," Capt. Stedman said.

As a number of record have already been broken, both believe concern is warranted with August heat knocking on the door.

