Austin Disaster Relief Network sends off supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ida

The emergency kits are now heading to New Orleans to help those in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — Volunteers with the Austin Disaster Relief Network on Thursday gathered to send off a large shipment of emergency supplies to residents impacted by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A generous local business provided a shipping truck, which volunteers and staff loaded up with survivor care kits, clean-up buckets, pallets of canned water, and diapers donated to ADRN for Hurricane Ida survivors by the Austin community. These supplies will head to NOLA Church in New Orleans, where they will be handed out to those in need following the Category 4 hurricane that hit the area last week.

"ADRN will continue to gather donations from the Greater Austin community and send them to our Louisana neighbors through the end of the month," organizers said in a press release. "In addition to material donations, ADRN has launched the Hurricane Ida Relief Fund to support long-term rebuilding and recovery efforts in southeastern Louisiana. Austin residents can support our Lousiana neighbors by giving funds and donating supplies – complete details are on our website at ADRN.org."

Money from the Hurricane Laura Relief Fund will be distributed in the form of gift cards to cover emergencies like gas and groceries, and funding for cleaning and rebuilding homes.

Austin Disaster Relief Network is preparing to send a shipment of supplies to Louisiana. This comes after Hurricane Ida swept through the South. pic.twitter.com/ogylaHuwYU — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) September 9, 2021

“Those who’ve lost everything in this disaster will need emergency funding for immediate housing and transportation as well as long-term help with cleaning up and rebuilding,” ADRN Executive Director Daniel Geraci said. “We’ve seen the Austin community step up in tremendous ways to help their neighbors in times of disaster in the past. We believe that the people of Austin can do it again.”