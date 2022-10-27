Austin City Council to vote on proposed ordinances concerning renters' rights

The agenda items being voted on on Thursday are focused on prioritizing renters, as many struggle with affordability.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council will vote on a number of items that are part of the council's renters' rights agenda.

Some members of the council have long pushed for better tenant rights and more affordable housing, as many Central Texas struggle with unaffordability.

City leaders say more than half of Austinites are renters but renters' rights are minimal. The agenda items set to be voted on on Thursday are focused on prioritizing renters. If passed, the items would mark a major step in protecting renters in Austin and combatting displacement.

First, Item 20 would enable El Buen Samaritano, an outreach ministry, to continue housing and financial services to households at risk of eviction. The item would amend an agreement with the ministry to add $400,000 to the agreement for a total funding amount of $1,530,000.

Item 23 concerns the renters' right to cure. This is part of the renters' rights agenda that would require landlords to provide a period of time to fix or resolve a lease violation before facing penalties, like eviction.

Item 25 on the agenda amends the City Code to allow renters to organize. This would allow renters to set up meetings with their landlords, protect renters participating in mutual aid and prohibit landlord retaliation.

Lastly, Item 39 closes displacement loopholes. If passed, it would close loopholes to ensure renters being displaced will be given appropriate notice and are able to access City resources and services.

