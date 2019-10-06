AUSTIN, Texas — Local elected officials on Monday laid out plans on ending what they've called a tax haven in West Austin.

Austin City Council members have worked on a resolution to fix this "Mistake on the Lake," in which the owners of many multi-million-dollar houses have not been paying their city taxes.

In fact, hundreds of homes in the area have been part of full-purpose jurisdiction of the city since Austin was incorporated in 1891. In 1986, the City Council passed an ordinance reaffirming this mistake.

Council Member Gregorio Casar, Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, representatives of Early Matters Greater Austin and representatives of Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) were available Monday to answer questions regarding the plan to place these homes on the tax rolls, and how doing so they said will end decades of unfair subsidy to create opportunities to fund the necessary services for young people and for those experiencing homelessness.

Along with Casar and Flannigan, the co-sponsors of the items are Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza and councilmembers Harper Madison and Kathy Tovo.

City leaders will vote on the issue on June 20.

