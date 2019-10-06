PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for a kayaker who was reported missing Sunday night as severe storms blew through the area.

The Pflugerville Police Department received a call around 6:45 p.m. about a potential drowning at Lake Pflugerville. A female in her 20s in a kayak was reportedly carried into deeper water.

As of 8:30 p.m., neither she nor the kayak have been recovered.

The Pflugerville Police Department, Pflugerville Fire Department and Austin Fire Department are on scene.

Lake Pflugerville is closed to the public at this time.

Recovery efforts will begin Monday morning.

