Austin airport sees 250% growth in passenger traffic for February 2022 compared to last year

More than 1,203,000 passengers moved through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in February, according to new data.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) released passenger and cargo data Wednesday for the month of February 2022, reporting a massive increase in travelers and cargo services.

Compared to February 2021, passenger traffic grew by nearly 250% percent in February 2022, according to data provided by AUS. That amounts to more than 1,203,000 passengers.

AUS also reported that air cargo was up nearly 74% with international air cargo soaring with a 2,576% increase.

The growing number of passengers has led to congestion and long wait times at the airport in recent weeks, with people traveling in and out of the area for events like NASCAR, Dell Match Play and more.

In response to the high number of travelers seen so far this year, Airport Director Jacqueline Yaft requested at least 100 additional Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and K-9 units in a letter sent March 3. Yaft also sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) asking for at least 15 more agents to help screen passengers arriving from international flights.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett also sent letters to the TSA and CBP backing Yaft's request for additional help.

Doggett said on April 8 that 15 more TSA agents will be sent to AUS soon and that K-9 teams will be doubled in response to the requests. A 15% retention bonus will also be added for current AUS screening officers.

The Austin City Council also recently approved adding 80 new full-time positions at the airport in response to the increase in travelers. The additional staffing will allow 50 temporary positions to switch to full-time positions.

