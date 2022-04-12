A teacher in Manor is in jail after reportedly striking a student several times

That educator faces a charge of injury to a child which is a third-degree felony. Manor ISD police are investigating.

MANOR, Texas — A teacher at Manor High School is in Travis County jail after getting into an altercation with a student, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer.

According the letter, a student was trying to enter the campus Tuesday afternoon but the teacher denied that student access and instead tried to redirect them to another door. That's when the student allegedly refused and tried to push through the teacher and into the building.

Manor ISD is committed to transparency. The purpose of this statement is to make our community aware of an incident that occurred today at approximately 3:30 p.m. at Manor High School.



The teacher then reportedly began hitting the student many times before a Manor ISD police officer stepped in and arrested the teacher.

The teacher, whose name remains undisclosed, is facing a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. Additionally, the district has alerted Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

This isn't the first time an educator at Manor ISD has been arrested for abusive behavior toward students. Last fall, Melvin D. Tealer was reportedly facing a felony assault charge for striking a student with a disability.

"The safety of Manor ISD scholars is our number one priority, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to support our scholars and the Manor High School campus," said Dr. Spencer's letter, urging the Manor community to respect the privacy of the student involved.

"The mental health crisis team will be on campus for the remainder of the week to support staff and scholars," the letter continued.

Dr. Spencer's letter also says that Manor ISD "will not tolerate conduct that jeopardizes or threatens the safety and security of our scholars."

The district said no further details will be released pending the investigation.