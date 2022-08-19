ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon.
ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
First responders found the person, identified as an adult, who was then pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available.
ATCEMS is asking people to avoid the area as they clear the scene.
