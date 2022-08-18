Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis

Leander also reported a 4.5 million gallon sewage spill from the City's wastewater treatment plant into Brushy Creek.

TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired.

On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.

The leak is diverting about a million gallons of water from within the lake a day, which is 3% of the total pipe capacity. The City said water officials are conducting additional underwater assessments this week to confirm pipeline stability and will determine how to repair it within a month to a month and a half.

For now, the City is asking residents to continue following Phase 2 water conservation, which is once-a-week watering. Residents are also asked to minimize nonessential water uses.

The leak is also impacting Cedar Park, which reported a leak at the BCRUA regional water utility after Leander. The regional facility serves as Cedar Park's secondary water treatment plant and provides about 20% of Cedar Park's overall water use.

Cedar Park officials said the City has a secure water supply and is confident indoor use will not be impacted. However, residents should expect additional outdoor watering restrictions during the repair.

Later in the afternoon, Leander officials reported an unrelated effluent, or waste, discharge into part of Brushy Creek. During the construction of planned improvements at the Leander wastewater plant at 10201 RM 243, waste from the plant was inadvertently discharged into Brushy Creek.

An estimated 4.5 million gallons of "unauthorized effluent" was discharged into the creek from the plant's outfall location between Aug. 15-17. The discharge happened after one of the plant's basins was temporarily disabled for construction.

The amount spilled is in excess of the limit set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. TCEQ officials notified the City of the damage to aquatic life in Brushy Creek near Journey Parkway the afternoon of Aug. 17.

The area affected by the sewage overflow extends along Brushy Creek from the wastewater treatment plant to Journey Parkway. The City reported that signs have been placed in prominent areas along the creek to notify the public.

Property owners of privately-owned drinking wells within half a mile of the affected area will be notified in person, the City said.

City officials also said they are working with the TCEQ on remediation activities, involving cleanup of creek areas over the next few weeks.

Construction activities are still ongoing and contractors are working to restore plant operations to normal working conditions.

In the meantime, the City issued several precautions as required the State of Texas:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 0.5 miles of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

