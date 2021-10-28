Ascension Seton opens new clinic in Georgetown

The new clinic will offer express and preventative care and walk-in services.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Thursday, Ascension Medical Group Seton announced the opening of a new clinic in Georgetown.

Ascension Medical Group Seton Express Care Georgetown is an express and primary care clinic. The new clinic is located at 1015 W. University Ave. Suite 700 in Georgetown.

Dr. Jeffrey Hubert will provide healthcare services at the new clinic.

“We are thrilled to bring Ascension Medical Group Seton services to Georgetown to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community and its surrounding areas,” Hubert said in a release. “Ascension Medical Group Seton Express Care Georgetown offers a wide range of high quality medical care right in your neighborhood.”

The new clinic will handle medical concerns such as sore throat, common sprains, mild asthma, mild complications of chronic illnesses such as diabetes or hypertension and other minor illnesses and injuries.

It will also off primary care like preventative care, diagnosis and treatment of acute medical conditions, guidance on nutrition and referrals to specialists as necessary. Cardiology and women's health services will be available at the clinic later this year.