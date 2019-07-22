AUSTIN, Texas — The Army Futures Command is celebrating one year in Austin with a free "Thank You" event for the community.

Major General Patrick Burden said this event is a chance for the community to interact with the military. There will be a mix of indoor and outdoor activities at the event Monday night at the Long Center.

The Army Rock Band will kick things off, followed by the drill team and parachute team. There will also be a concert from the Amy Field Band.

Here are some of the scheduled events:

Outdoor activities

Live performances by the 312th Army Rock Band

U.S. Army Drill Team performance

Future Soldier Swearing-In Ceremony honoring Austin-area men and women plus Helicopter Flyover

Parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights

Gen. John M. “Mike” Murray, Army Futures Command Commanding General, gives "Thank You, Austin!" remarks

Interactive displays in the Army eSports Gaming and Adventure Trailers

Texas Army National Guard Climbing Wall

Indoor activities

United States Army Field Band Clinics

Eight local instrumental students will get one-on-one coaching with Army Field Band soldier-musicians and then will perform "Dogface Soldier" with the U.S. Army Field Band.

Eight vocalists will also sing "Dogface Soldier," but will not participate in clinics

U.S. Army Field Band Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus Show

You’ll have to sign up for a free ticket to see the band perform. KVUE spoke to one of the band members who grew up in Elgin. She said she’s very happy to be back in Austin for the event.

“It’s amazing to be back and give back to the town that literally raised me and just taught me everything I know about morals and values and how to be a good person," said Kaci Cummings, Army staff sergeant. "I’m just very fortunate to be here."

Burden said the day is all about thanking the community and letting people know AFC is here.

"First of all, it's to thank the community for allowing us to be here in Austin, Texas,” said Burden. “Also, it's to share what we do in the military so the local community can understand that we're here to not only provide modernized systems to the army, but to take advantage of the local talent.”

The Army Futures Command is focused on modernizing the service and preparing for future wars. Austin is the command headquarters. General John M. "Mike" Murray said this is an opportunity for people to get to know their military.

“There’s just something about Texas hospitality and Austin is no different. It’s an opportunity to say thank you to a tremendous reception from the community, and probably the second reason is most people, unless you live around a military installation, don’t know their soldiers and don’t know their army because we are a people’s army," said General Murray.

