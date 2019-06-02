AUSTIN, Texas — Trial continued today for the man accused of kidnapping two sisters from Round Rock back in 2018.

Terry Miles is accused of kidnapping the sisters, who were ages seven and 14 at the time, and taking them from their Round Rock home to Colorado.

Marcy Plaza, a forensic examiner, testified on Wednesday. She tested some of the evidence for DNA. She said, through testing, they did not detect any semen on Tonya Bates's underwear or in any of the swabs taken.

However, Plaza said blood was identified on Miles' left shoe. She said she found DNA and said the findings highly support the blood had Bates' DNA.

She also tested a pair of the teenager's underwear and a towel found at the campsite. Plaza said they found blood and semen on the girl's towel. The teen testified last week that she used the towel to clean up after Miles sexually abused her in Colorado.

She said the semen had DNA in it that highly matched Miles's DNA profile. The blood highly matched the teen's.

Plaza said she also found semen on the girl's underwear that highly matched Miles' DNA profile.

On Monday, the jury watched a portion of a forensic interview from January 2018 where the teen said her mother told Miles and the girls to leave the house so she could have people over. She told the interviewer when they returned, they found their mom dead.

And on Monday and Tuesday, the jury watched a video of the girls' forensic interviews the day after they were found.

The teen also told the interviewer she and Miles never had sex, which goes against the testimony she gave last week. The teen also said Miles planned to raise them like "his children."

Her story changed in a video from a forensic interview conducted in November 2018 where the teen detailed Miles' sexual abuse.

This morning they finished watching the forensic interview of the girls. During the interview, the girls were asked why they are just now talking about the sexual abuse and never mentioned it before. The video ended, and they began to watch the interview of Miles after the girls were found.

Prosecution called David Donati, a special agent with the FBI to the stand as he was the one who interviewed Miles when the girls were found in Colorado. The court is currently watching the video of the interview with Miles

