AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department firefighters knocked on doors on Saturday in the Walnut Creek neighborhood to install smoke alarms.

"People are going to start getting their portable heaters out and heat can get dangerous," said Battalion Chief Joe Limon.

Limon says they install more than 4,000 smoke alarms every year.

Emma Wright lives in the neighborhood and says she doesn't have family in the area.

"Most of the time I try to do it myself but I can't climb anymore," said Wright.

Chief Limon says you should check your smoke alarms every month and change them every year.

He also says it is very important for your family to have an exit plan if a fire breakout.

If you need your smoke alarm changed or checked, you can call (512) 974-0299.

