84-year-old dies from injuries nearly two weeks after 5-vehicle crash

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified a man who died from injuries sustained in a five-vehicle crash almost two weeks after the incident.

Officers first responded to the crash in late November in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive just after 2:30 p.m. Five vehicles were involved in the crash and three individuals were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The department said it is continuing to investigate the crash. APD did not indicate what caused the crash at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD.

This is Austin's 105th fatal crash of 2021. Those crashes have resulted in 113 deaths this year. On Nov. 24, the day of this particular fatal crash, APD said there were 77 fatal crashes resulting in 82 deaths.