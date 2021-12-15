x
Crime

Round Rock porch pirate caught on camera

The theft occurred on Nov. 30, on East Palm Valley Boulevard.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — With less than two weeks until Christmas, package deliveries are ramping up – and unfortunately, so are package thefts.

The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help locating one porch pirate who was caught on camera. The theft occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the 3700 block of East Palm Valley Road.

Police say the suspect, an adult woman, was the passenger in a newer model Chevrolet Silverado. Home security video captured her hopping out of the truck and running up to a porch to steal a package.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Tracy Warren at 512-218-3223 or submit an anonymous tip here.

You can avoid package theft altogether by participating in RRPD's Operation Front Porch. Until Dec. 22, you can ship your packages directly to the police station for safekeeping. Packages must be picked up by Dec. 23. Learn more.

