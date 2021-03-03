List: Businesses in Austin that are still requiring masks

The governor announced he is lifting his mask mandate for Texas, but many businesses in Austin are still requiring masks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's mask announcement isn't changing the protocols at many Austin businesses.

Gov. Abbott announced on March 2 that he is opening Texas "100%" in addition to lifting the mask mandate in Texas. Local leaders are speaking out against the announcement, fearing another surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Many Austin-area restaurants and stores have posted on social media saying they will continue requiring masks and implementing safety measures even after they are lifted on March 10. KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers tweeted a thread of businesses that have announced they won't be changing their protocols.

Abbott's announcement does not order businesses to lift their own mask requirements and capacity limits.

Here's a round-up of businesses in Austin that are keeping mask requirements inside their businesses.

Which businesses are we missing? Email kvuedigital@kvue.com to let us know which businesses in Austin are still requiring masks.