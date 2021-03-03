List: Businesses in Austin that are still requiring masks

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's mask announcement isn't changing the protocols at many Austin businesses.
Gov. Abbott announced on March 2 that he is opening Texas "100%" in addition to lifting the mask mandate in Texas. Local leaders are speaking out against the announcement, fearing another surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Many Austin-area restaurants and stores have posted on social media saying they will continue requiring masks and implementing safety measures even after they are lifted on March 10. KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers tweeted a thread of businesses that have announced they won't be changing their protocols.
Abbott's announcement does not order businesses to lift their own mask requirements and capacity limits.
Here's a round-up of businesses in Austin that are keeping mask requirements inside their businesses.
- Alamo Drafthouse
- Austin Beerworks
- Austin Rocks
- Austin Tattoo Company
- Antonelli's Cheese Shop
- A Town
- Barbarella
- Barrett’s Coffee
- Better Half Bar
- Birds Barbershop
- BirdBirdBiscuit
- Black Star Coop
- Blue Elephant
- Blue Starlite
- Buenos Aires Cafe
- Crema Bakery & Cafe
- Discada
- Dragon's Lair
- Draught House
- Eldorado Cafe
- Epoch Coffee
- Fresh Plus
- Galaxy Cafe
- Hi Sign Brewing
- Hopsquad Brewing Co.
- Hyde Park Bar & Grill
- Jester King Brewery
- Jo's Coffee
- Juiceland
- Kinda Tropical
- Kellies Baking Co
- Lamppost Coffee
- Lick Honest Ice Creams
- Lola's Donuts
- MOUR Cafe
- Nixta Taqueria
- No Good Tattoo
- Paramount Theatre
- The Parlor
- Pasta & Co
- Patchouli Joes Books & Indulgences
- Picnik
- Prickly Pear Pet Vaccines
- Red Stella Salon
- Sawyer & Co. Austin
- Southaus Coffee
- State Farm Agency
- Succulent Native
- ToddPilates & Barre
- Total Look
- Toy Joy
- Veracruz All Natural
- Via 313
- Vic and Al's
- Vida Pura Juicery
- Vista Brewing
- Waterloo Records
- We Are Blood
- Wheatsville
- Wild About Music
- 4th Tap Brewing Coop
- Yummi Joy
- Zuzu
Which businesses are we missing? Email kvuedigital@kvue.com to let us know which businesses in Austin are still requiring masks.
