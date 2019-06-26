HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A teenager is dead after drowning in the Five Mile Dam area north of San Marcos on Wednesday.

Officials said the call came in at 2:06 p.m. at Dudley Johnson Park, also known as 5 Mile Dam, at 4444 S. Old Stagecoach Road.

A 15-year-old boy was located by the San Marcos Area Recovery Team (SMART) in the water near the area where witnesses said he was last seen.

This investigation is ongoing. The Hays County Sheriff's Office responded with the assistance of San Marcos, Kyle and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

Hays County said parks were closed after the incident to allow emergency personnel to work the scene. The parks have since reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

