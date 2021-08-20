2 people, 1 dog displaced after North Austin house fire

The Austin Fire Department said the fire on Justin Lane, near Burnet Road and the Crestview area, was contained to the porch and front room of the house.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people and a dog are without a home Friday morning after their house caught on fire in North Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire on Justin Lane, near Burnet Road and the Crestview area, was contained to the porch and front room of the house. Though the two adults and the dog were displaced, there were no injuries reported.

A neighbor was able to capture video of the fire before AFD arrived on the scene.

Austin fire units clearing scene of house fire on Justin lane. 2 adults and 1 dog displaced with no injuries. Fire was contained to the porch and front room. After occupants were safely out of house, neighbor was able to capture video of the scene before our arrival. pic.twitter.com/RZvlqsRzhH — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 20, 2021

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.