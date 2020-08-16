GoFundMe created for 11-year-old girl who was shot, killed on northeast side

On Saturday August 15, 11-year-old Donita was driving to the grocery store with her family when someone was shooting in a local parking lot. A stray bullet entered Donitas families vehicle killing her instantly. Donita was a caring , loving and active child. Donita could light up any room she was in. We are asking that if anyone can donate please do.



Any funds donated will go towards giving Donita an amazing funeral. Also with helping the family obtain a new vehicle as their car was totaled during this tragic incident.