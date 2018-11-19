AUSTIN — An 11-year-old Austinite is now the youngest person ever to be nominated and win a Tejano Music Award.

Mia Garcia comes from a family of musicians. Her father, Chris, was a former drummer, and her mother, Yuliana, was a singer. The oldest memory Mia has in music is singing karaoke with her mother.

Her success in Tejano music has many people classifying her as "the mini version of Selena." In an interview with KVUE earlier this year, Mia said she's grateful to be compared to an icon, but is hoping to capture an audience by simply being herself.

The Tejano Music Awards were held last Saturday in San Antonio. Mia was nominated for the Best New Female Artist, and is now the youngest person to receive a Tejano Music Award in history.

Past iconic recipients of a Tejano Music Award include Selena Quintanilla, Kumbia Kings, La Mafia and Ramon Ayala.

Mia hopes to inspire others in discovering their full potential in anything they are passionate for.

"Si yo puedo, tu puedes," are words she constantly says, meaning "If I can do it, so can you."

