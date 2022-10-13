x
1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71

A second person was taken to the hospital while a third adult refused transport.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway.

Officials on scene reported three vehicles were involved, along with three patients. One adult was pronounced dead on scene, a second was taken to St. David's South Hospital with serious injuries and a third adult refused transport.

No further information was immediately available.

