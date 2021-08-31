Drug overdoses rise in Travis County, according to new state data

Community advocates are urging local leaders more support services and access to drugs that prevent opioid overdoses.

AUSTIN, Texas — The opioid crisis continues to rise in Austin and Travis County. Community advocates are urging leaders to provide more support and resources to help prevent overdoses.

Community groups including the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, Austin EMS Association and Grassroots Leadership held a press conference outside Travis County Commissioner's Court on Tuesday morning to bring awareness to what they are calling a public health crisis.

"You feel the helplessness that comes with being unable to ensure that people who may not be in your same boat, but for sure as hell are on the same rocky ocean, have a decent chance of making it to shore," said David Johnson with Grassroots Leadership.

Five years ago, Johnson was recovering from drug addiction. Since then, he has become an advocate for people struggling with addiction and says helping them still has a long way to go.

In 2020, 512 people in Travis County died from a drug overdose, a 37% rise compared to 2019 and 82% rise since 2015, according to new data from the Department of State Health Services.

Austin EMS Association President Selena Xie explained that paramedics are seeing people who had not intended on using narcotics overdosing now too, and fentanyl-laced drugs are to blame.

“Our paramedics are seeing fentanyl lacing all other substances and overdoses even when people did not intend to use narcotics,” said Xie.

This includes legal drugs obtained illegally, like Xanax.

The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening the opioid crisis, local advocates say.

Someone dealing with a crisis who may have typically sought out meetings, group therapy and case management are having a difficult time finding those resources as these events got canceled or went virtual, according to Cate Graziani with Texas Harm Reduction Alliance.

She also worries local and state leaders are more focused on investing in police and jails, which she believes will only "exacerbate substance use disorders in our community."

On Tuesday, these community advocates pushed for local leaders in Austin-Travis County to declare the overdoes epidemic a "public health emergency."

They also urged leaders to provide more resources and support to people experiencing drug addiction, including:

Expand access to naloxone through the city and county service delivery network

Authorize and fund the widespread distribution of fentanyl test strips

Adopt a strong Overdose Good Samaritan protection for people who call 911 during an overdose

Add methadone to the Central Health Medical Assistance Program (MAP) list of approved medications

Dedicate $100 million to housing and immediately disperse rental assistance funds

Fund community-based preventative services including comprehensive harm reduction programs

"We came together this morning to say enough is enough. There are proven public health strategies that prevent overdose and we're not using them in our community," Graziani said.

In Travis County's preliminary budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, it included an addition $2.4 million towards the Health and Humans Services Division, which included more funds towards direct emergency assistance staffing, mental health resources, additional caseworkers and social workers for the emergency assistance program and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Opioid Treatment through the Substance Abuse Managed Service Organization.

The budget also puts more funds towards the Justice and Public Safety Division, including three public defender programs, diversion programs and counseling and education Services.

Travis County's current criminal courts system also has dedicated courts that provide diversion programs to keep people out of the justice system and on the road to recovery, which also received more funding on the preliminary budget.