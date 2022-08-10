Round Rock Pumpkin Festival gives back to Texas Red Cross

Proceeds are going to benefit the Texas Red Cross. The organizer, Jamie Rice, was one of those affected by the tornado outbreak back in March.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Pumpkin Festival is announcing its first-ever fall festival at Old Settlers Park.

In partnership with the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County (WCOSA), the festival includes a pumpkin patch, food trucks, funnel cakes, face painting, petting zoo and games for families and kids of all ages. For families interested, mini photo sessions are available starting at $7.

The event is located at the entryway to Old Settlers Park on East Palm Valley and Harrell Parkway. Admission is free for teachers, military and first responders. Kids age 3 and under also get in free, as well as anyone over the age of 65. Regular admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 3+.

With over 75,000 pounds of pumpkins and gourds on the ground, there are dozens of photo-ops to capture your day in Round Rock.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Old Settlers Association of Williamson County, Austin Pets Alive!, Williamson County Animal Shelter and Central Texas Red Cross.

Organizer Jamie Rice is especially excited to give back to the Texas Red Cross because the organization helped her neighborhood following the tornadoes in March.

"The Texas Red Cross was there for us immediately. They were dropping off cases of water on peoples doorsteps after the tornado hit, and it had a big impact. When we put this together, we thought we should definitely make a contribution to them," said Rice.

The festival is open every day except Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will run now through Halloween.

